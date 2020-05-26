Wyndham Bonnet Creek resort near Disney reopens with new cleaning protocols

The Wyndham Bonnet Creek announced on Tuesday that they have reopened, becoming the first resort near Disney to open after the coronavirus-caused closures.

They said that they have new cleaning protocols in place to keep guests safe. For example, they now have curbside check-in and handwashing stations.

Walt Disney World resorts are currently taking reservations for July. When attempting to book a room on the Disney website in June, the dates are listed as "unavailable."

The entire Walt Disney World resort outside of Disney Springs is currently closed until further notice because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Disney Springs has begun their phased reopening.

