'World's largest bounce house' coming to Central Florida

The world's largest bounce house is coming to Central Florida!

Big Bounce America is bringing the world's largest bounce house to Kissimmee. The attraction will be at Osceola Heritage Park on October 19 through 20 and October 25 through 27.

The world's largest bounce house is Guinness Certified at over 10,000 square-feet. The event will also feature two other inflatables. One of them, called 'The Giant,' will feature a 900-foot long attack style obstacle course with over 50 different inflatable obstacles. The other inflatable, called 'airSPACE,' will feature a maze, ball pits, and a five-person slide.

All ages are welcomed at the bounce house, but Big Bounce America said that they do have age-specific sessions.

Toddler: 3 and under

Junior: 7 and under

Big kids:15 and under

Adults: 16 and up

Tickets range between $16 and $30.