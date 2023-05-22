Worker falls of roof in Deltona, dies, officials say

A construction worker has died after he fell off the roof of a home in Volusia County, possibly after lightning struck in the area, according to the City of Deltona.

The incident happened shortly after 2 p.m. at a home being built on Sterling Point Drive in Deltona, the spokesperson died. The worker, a man in his mid-20s, was taken to the hospital where he died.

Strong storms moved through the area Monday afternoon and lightning was reported in the area, but it is not known if lightning caused the man to fall off the roof, the spokesperson said.

The man's name was not released, and no other details were immediately shared.