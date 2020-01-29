Woman sues Universal for shock, but resort blames her

article

A woman who claims she suffered an electric shock at a Universal Orlando water park last year has filed a lawsuit, but the theme park resort is blaming the woman for negligence.

Universal Orlando filed a response last month to April Carlino's lawsuit, saying she failed to use "reasonable care" for her own safety. Universal Orlando says any injury Carlino suffered was from a preexisting condition.

Carlino had sued the Orlando-based theme park resort in November, seeking an undisclosed amount of money. She says she was shocked last June while at the Volcano Bay water park. Her lawsuit didn't detail her injuries.

