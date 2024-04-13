Woman struck and killed by train in Volusia, deputies say

A woman was struck and killed by a train early Saturday morning in Holly Hill, according to the Volusia County Sheriff's Office.

Around 2 a.m., a woman was trying to cross the train tracks in the area of 3rd Street when she was struck by a northbound train, deputies said. The sheriff's office is working to positively identify her and notify her next of kin. No other details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back here for updates.