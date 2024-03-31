Woman shot twice in Oviedo, alleged shooter surrenders after SWAT standoff: Police

article

A woman was injured in an Oviedo shooting, and the suspect was arrested during an hours-long standoff, police said.

The incident happened at 430 Fontana Circle at the Oviedo Town Center Apartments around 4 p.m. Police were called to an apartment and found a woman who had been shot twice.

The woman was taken to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The alleged shooter would not come out of the apartment prompting the Seminole County Sheriff's Office SWAT negotiation team to come to the scene.

The man surrendered himself and was taken into custody. His identity has not been released yet.

No other details have been released.