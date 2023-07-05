Woman shot after gunfire erupts between 2 cars in Orange County Wednesday morning: deputies

A woman in her 20s was shot after a gunfire exchange between people in two vehicles in Orange County early Wednesday morning, authorities said.

Deputies responded to the 1400 block of W. Sand Lake Road and found the woman who had been shot in the parking lot.

Witnesses told law enforcement that people in two vehicles were shooting at each other when the woman was struck, a spokesperson for the Orange County Sheriff's Office said in a statement.

Authorities believe the woman was not the intended target. She was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury.

No other details were immediately released.