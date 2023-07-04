DeLand shooting: Man shot in head after gunman fires into vehicle, police say

The DeLand Police Department is searching for a suspect who fired gunshots into a vehicle, shooting a man in the head Monday evening.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. at the Enclave at Pine Oaks Apartments on Harrison Place Drive in Volusia County, authorities said.

When officers arrived at the shooting scene, the suspect had already run off.

As of Tuesday morning, police said the victim remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ Police investigating after man shot in the head in DeLand, Florida.

The police department's Criminal Investigations Division (CID) responded to the area, which included two different crime scenes. In a news release, detectives said they collected "valuable evidence" and spoke with witnesses to learn what may have led to the shooting and were able to obtain information regarding a suspect.

The identity of the suspect was not immediately released.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to come forward.