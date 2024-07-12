Woman pushes for free Narcan vending machines in Volusia County

Since a Narcan vending machine was placed at a mental health clinic in Daytona Beach, people have picked up an average of a box a day.

Jean Bailey believes it could start a massive change throughout the county regarding the fight against drugs. Narcan is a life-saving nasal spray that reverses the effect of opioids, typically used in emergencies.

Bailey’s son, Bradley "Boom Boom" Bailey, passed away in September from an overdose. She believes if he had access to Narcan, he might still be alive.

"Either [a bystander] would have administered it to him, or he could’ve got to it in time to save himself," she said.

The tragic loss sparked Bailey’s desire to make a difference in the community.

She founded her organization, Advocating for Others, Inc., as a means to provide resources for those struggling with drug addiction. One of her priorities is the introduction of Narcan vending machines to the area.

The first machine was placed at SMA Healthcare on South Ridgewood Avenue in Daytona Beach. The boxes are supplied for free through a partnership with Volusia Recovery Alliance. Narcan purchased through a pharmacy can cost upwards of $50 a box.

"My hope is that we get machines all over Volusia County," Bailey said. She was joined by Monique Evylyn, SMA's Senior Director of Outpatient Services, at a recent county council meeting. The pair presented the idea, and they believe it was well-received.

Councilors have been outspoken during the county’s drug crisis. Bailey is hopeful they will vote to allow the Narcan vending machines on county property. No such vote has been scheduled.

"It's an awesome idea. It's a great strategy when we think about harm reduction," Evelyn said. "I'm looking forward to the possibility of having more machines in the community."

Evelyn, who manages the machine at SMA, said the ease and discretion of picking up the box from an unmanned machine alleviates some of the stigma associated with the drug.

In her opinion, less stigma equates to more people taking advantage of the help.

"People are just more comfortable not having to ask or even talk about their struggles that they are experiencing with substance-use disorder," she said.

The current machine was customized with the help of several local businesses. If Bailey’s full plan is carried out, each machine will cost over a thousand dollars.

Bailey is accepting donations while she awaits further instructions from the council.

The hope is to have them in enough places, that when an emergency breaks out, a patient won’t have to wait for first responders to receive help.

"By that time, it’s just too late," Bailey said. "This needs to be done."



