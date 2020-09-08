Woman pulled from car that crashed into retention pond near Mall at Millenia dies

A woman who was pulled from a single-car crash near the Mall at Millenia on Tuesday has died.

SKYFOX was over the scene at Millenia Lakes Blvd. near Interstate 4 after it was reported that a Nissan Vers crossed the Conroy Rd. access ramp and continued through a grassy shoulder into a retention pond. The car flip upside-down and became submerged.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Jessica Desroins, was found trapped under an airbag and rescued by Orlando police officers with the assistance of nearby witnesses.

Desroins transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition. Despite the swift action from the officers and witnesses and assistance from two Orange County firefighters, Desroins succumbed to her injuries

