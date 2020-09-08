Expand / Collapse search

Woman pulled from car that crashed into retention pond near Mall at Millenia dies

Published 
Updated 24 mins ago
Orange County
FOX 35 Orlando

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A woman who was pulled from a single-car crash near the Mall at Millenia on Tuesday has died.

SKYFOX was over the scene at Millenia Lakes Blvd. near Interstate 4 after it was reported that a Nissan Vers crossed the Conroy Rd. access ramp and continued through a grassy shoulder into a retention pond.  The car flip upside-down and became submerged.

1 rescued from retention pond near Mall at Millenia

One person was rescued after their car ended up in a retention pond on Tuesday morning near the Mall at Millenia.

Authorities said the driver, later identified as 23-year-old Jessica Desroins, was found trapped under an airbag and rescued by Orlando police officers with the assistance of nearby witnesses.

Desroins transported to Orlando Regional Medical Center in critical condition.  Despite the swift action from the officers and witnesses and assistance from two Orange County firefighters, Desroins succumbed to her injuries

