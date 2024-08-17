Teen with mental health condition reported missing after visit to Daytona Beach: deputies

Stream FOX 35 News

The Volusia Sheriff's Office is asking the community to help locate a missing teenager.

Shaniya Clarke, 18, was last seen on Saturday, August 10, in Daytona Beach, where she had visited with a friend, according to deputies. She reportedly walked north on the beach and never returned.

Officials stated that Clarke has a mental health condition and is without her medication.

She was last seen wearing a silver bikini top, black pants, and a blonde wig, as shown in the picture below.

Deputies shared this photo of Shaniya Clarke, which was taken the day she went missing in Daytona Beach. (Credit: Volusia Sheriff's Office)

Anyone who sees her is asked to call 911.