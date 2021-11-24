Woman, man stabbed in Orlando; suspect caught, police say

article

Two people are recovering after being stabbed in Orlando, according to police.

Investigators say they responded to 430 San Juan Blvd. When officers arrived on the scene, they located a female victim and a male victim with stab wounds.

MORE NEWS: Friends say man disappeared while celebrating birthday in Downtown Orlando

"The suspect was arrested a few blocks away from the scene. Both victims have been transported to the hospital in stable condition," police said Wednesday.

Advertisement

It's not clear how or if the suspect knew the victims.