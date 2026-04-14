Melbourne considers code enforcement update to crack down on 'horror houses' across town

The Brief The City of Melbourne could move forward with a crack-down on "neighborhood nightmares" in the city. Officials will discuss a new roadmap for dealing with the city’s most chronic offenders—properties where standard code enforcement fines and notices have failed to spark change for years. The city’s discussion will target five "problem properties" across town so far.



The City of Melbourne is looking into code enforcement updates and what action can be taken on several problem properties across town.

This comes after FOX 35 reported on similar issues along the Space Coast. The town used that report to look into a city-wide crackdown in their community.

Problem property concerns

The backstory:

One of the most egregious examples is located on Elizabeth Street. The home is currently a shell of a building; it has no roof and a yard overflowing with junk cars. Neighbors say the property has been a revolving door for trouble and a visual scar on the community for at least half a decade.

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According to city documents, these properties represent a tiny fraction of the city—Melbourne officials noted their current code enforcement process works for about 95% of cases. However, for the remaining 5%, the current system of piling up daily fines is not enough to force a cleanup.

In the city’s PowerPoint presentation on the issue, officials indicated five problem properties on various streets including: Harbor City Boulevard, Avocado Avenue, Elizabeth Street, Norman Drive, Jackson Avenue and Wisteria Drive.

Possible updates to city code

Melbourne City Councilman David Neuman said the city needs to stop being reactive.

"In the past, we’ve been a little loosy-goosy when it comes to this," Neuman said during the session.

The city is now considering several aggressive legal and administrative paths to resolve these cases, including:

Court Injunctions: Asking a judge to force owners to clean the property or face contempt of court.

Foreclosure: Moving to foreclose on properties that have accumulated massive unpaid code enforcement liens.

Demolition: Speeding up the process to tear down structures deemed "beyond repair."

Updating City Codes: Revising local laws to make it easier for the city to tow junk vehicles and abate nuisances.

The city code could also be updated when it comes to towing vehicles and demoing properties. Councilman Neuman emphasized that while these steps come with a cost, they are necessary for the city's future.

"This takes extra attorney fees, this is going to be staff time, city resources," Neuman said. "The city council needs to provide direction to say, ‘Hey, we’re willing to invest in making our city a beautiful place.’"

What neighbors are saying

For those living next door to these properties, the city's sudden interest in reform is a welcome relief after years of frustration.

"It’s definitely an eyesore, and it probably should be cleaned up," said neighbor Laura Foresta, who noted the blight next to her has persisted for "at least 10 years."

Mike Persons, another neighbor living adjacent to one of the listed properties, said the situation has remained stagnant for a long time despite the owners' presence. When asked how long it has been since the property saw improvement, Persons said, "Exactly the same... him living in there, too."

Regarding the Elizabeth Street home, Persons was blunt about its future: "As far as the house goes, it’s beyond repair."

What's next:

The city council will direct staff on whether to move forward with more aggressive enforcement actions on the five targeted properties at its city council meeting on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

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The public is welcome to attend and share thoughts and concerns on the issue.