Marion County man struck killed by truck while mowing his lawn

The Brief A 73-year-old Marion County man was killed when a truck lost control and struck him while he was mowing his lawn, officials said. The impact sent him and the mower over a fence, and he died at the scene. His wife said the family is devastated as investigators continue to review the crash.



A 73-year-old man was killed in a violent and unusual crash while mowing his lawn.

A truck lost control and struck him in front of his home, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The backstory:

Investigators said the driver came around a curve before crashing into the man from behind, sending him and the mower over a fence. The impact proved fatal at the scene.

A teenage family member witnessed the crash, which officials described as a sudden and traumatic event.

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The victim’s wife, Anna Mossberg, said her husband, Anders Mossberg, was a former equestrian, athlete and deeply devoted father whose greatest joy was spending time with his family and supporting his daughters’ interests. She said the family remains in shock as they try to process what happened in seconds.

Mossberg said she was at home when the crash occurred and later learned that her daughter had been nearby during the incident, a detail she said has added to the family’s grief.

Despite the tragedy, she said she is holding onto memories of their 20-year marriage and the life they built together around horses, competitions and family routines.

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"He never missed a competition," she said, describing him as a constant presence in their children’s lives.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol continue to investigate what caused the driver to lose control. No additional details have been released.