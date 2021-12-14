Woman, man injured after being shot in Orlando, deputies say

article

An investigation is underway after deputies say two people were shot late Monday night.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office says they responded to reports of gunshots around 11 p.m. in the 1400 block of Clarcona Road in Orlando.

"A short time later, a female victim was located at a nearby hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound," the sheriff's office said.

A male suspect was also located at a nearby hospital with non-life threatening gunshot wounds.

The investigation is ongoing.

