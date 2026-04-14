Deputies respond to armed burglary in Orange County, hear gunfire, sheriff's office says

The Brief Deputies responded early Tuesday to an armed burglary at a business in Orange County. When deputies arrived, they heard gunshots near the back of the business, according to the Sheriff's Office. Deputies were unable to find any suspects. The investigation is ongoing.



Deputies are searching for suspects after an armed burglary in Orange County, according to the Sheriff's Office.

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The burglary happened around 2 a.m. at a business in the 5500 block of Old Winter Garden Road.

When deputies arrived at the scene, they heard gunshots near the back of the business and a nearby wooded area, the sheriff's office said.

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Other agencies responded to the scene to assist deputies, including the Orlando Police Department, resulting in a large law enforcement presence.

Deputies and officers cleared the area but were unable to find any suspects.

No other details have been released.

The sheriff's office said the investigation is ongoing.