Convicted murderer, Demorris Hunter, recommended death penalty by jury

The Brief A Florida jury recommended the death penalty for 59-year-old DeMorris Hunter following his conviction for the 2002 strangulation murder of his Orlando neighbor. During the penalty phase, prosecutors emphasized Hunter's history as a serial killer with multiple prior murder convictions, describing how he "squeezed the life out of" his victim. While the defense presented testimony from childhood friends and family portraying him as a "great person" in an effort to show the jury another side of his character, the jury ultimately sided with the state's push for the death penalty.



A jury recommended the death penalty for a man convicted of murdering multiple people across the country.

During the penalty phase for Demorris Hunter, 59, an Orange County jury recommended that Hunter be given the death penalty after he was convicted of killing his Orlando neighbor in 2002.

Prosecutors pushed for the death penalty, highlighting Hunter’s status as a serial killer with multiple prior murder convictions and the strangulation of Hunter's most recent victim.

"He squeezed the life out of her," a prosecutor said in court on April 13.

Despite Hunter's conviction, Hunter's defense provided testimony from family members and childhood friends, calling him a "great person with a great heart" and someone who "always looked out for us." The defense said they wanted the jury to "see another side of Demorris Hunter."

What we know:

A jury found Demorris Hunter, 59, guilty of killing his neighbor Theresa Green on May 26, 2002. According to an arrest affidavit from the Orlando Police Department, Hunter – known to his acquaintances as "Mike" – attended a party at his apartment complex in Orlando on the night of May 26, 2002 – which ended in the death of Theresa Green.

DeMorris Hunter sits in court on April 9, 2026.

Hunter has been behind bars since his 2002 arrest for a murder he committed in Oakland, Calif. two months before Green's death. He's currently serving a life sentence for killing his friend in California.

The backstory:

Police began investigating Green's disappearance after she didn't show up to work. She was later located in the parking lot of a Sanford Walgreens, wrapped in a fabric in the trunk of her vehicle.

According to witnesses, who spoke with investigators, Hunter and Green attended a party at their apartment complex when Green became upset with a neighbor and allegedly smacked him. "Mike" – later identified to be DeMorris Hunter – intervened, witnesses told investigators, which led to Hunter being kicked by Green and both of them tumbling down the stairs.

Witnesses reported that neither Hunter nor Green suffered any injuries in the fall and everyone went back to their own apartment and went to bed, police said.

A woman who attended the party told investigators she saw Hunter enter Green's apartment and heard a verbal argument between the two, the arrest warrant said.

The next day – a neighbor told officers – Hunter came to his door asking for help. Green instructed the neighbor to follow him in Green's car – which he drove to a Walgreen's location in Sanford, police said. Hunter left the car in the parking lot and got into the neighbor's vehicle, the warrant said.

According to police, when asked why Hunter left Green's car, he reportedly told the neighbor, "I did something really bad."

A medical examiner later determined Green was murdered and the cause of death was manual strangulation, the arrest warrant said. She also had trauma to her neck, the warrant said. Prosecutors argue that the strangulation is not the result of someone defending themselves, rather, the result of first-degree premeditated murder.

The neighbors positively identified Hunter as "Mike" in a lineup, police said.

DeMorris Hunter sits in court on April 13, 2026.

Previous murder conviction

Another witness Orlando Police spoke with said he was asked by his acquaintance from Oakland, Calif. to pick up "Mike" in Orlando and that he helped "Mike" get a job. According to the witness, "Mike" told him he killed his friend in Oakland, and had served 15 years in prison, the warrant said.

At the time of Green's death, Hunter had lived in Orlando for about two months.

Orlando Police later confirmed with Oakland Police that Hunter had an active warrant for his arrest.

What's next:

A Spencer hearing – in which Hunter's defense will have the final opportunity to present evidence before sentencing – is set for June 1.