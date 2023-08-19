Woman killed in Volusia County I-4 crash: FHP

article

A woman was killed while exiting off I-4 in Volusia County late Friday night, Florida Highway Patrol said.

The 39-year-old woman from DeBary was traveling eastbound on I-4 in a 2016 Mercedes-Benz. She exited I-4 to DeBary Avenue but failed to negotiate a right-hand curve.

She traveled off the roadway and hit two trees before her car overturned on its right side, FHP said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

The crash remains under investigation.