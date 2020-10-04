Woman killed in Port Orange house fire, officials say

The Port Orange Fire Department said that a woman is dead and a family has been displaced after their home was devastated by a fire.

They said that call came in at about 2:30 a.m. The home was fully involved in flames.

A 42-year-old woman was said to be killed. Three other family members and a dog reportedly made it out of the house.

Fire officials confirmed that the fire was accidental in nature and caused by an electrical issue. The family affected has been put in contact with the American Red cross.

