Woman killed by alligators after falling into Florida pond at country club: reports

A Florida woman was killed by alligators after officials say she fell into a pond at a country club and was attacked.

FOX News reports that the elderly woman lived near the course and was seen falling into a pond at the Boca Royale Golf and Country Club in Sarasota County.

The woman reportedly struggled to get out of the pond before alligators attacked her and pulled her underneath the water's surface, according to the report. The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office and the Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission are investigating the woman's death.

Investigators said the two alligators spotted the woman and grabbed her while she was in the water. FOX 13 reports that one of the gators was eight feet, 10 inches long and the other was seven feet, seven inches long, FWC officials said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, deputies confirmed. Officers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) responded to capture and remove the alligators from the pond, so they can further investigate.

The victim's name has not been released.