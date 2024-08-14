Expand / Collapse search

Woman injured in Orlando neighborhood shooting, deputies say

Published  August 14, 2024 4:39pm EDT
Orlando
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman in her 30s was injured in a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. 

At around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Pearlwood Street and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

The investigation is active and ongoing. 

No other details have been released at this time. 

This is a developing story.  

