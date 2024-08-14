Woman injured in Orlando neighborhood shooting, deputies say
ORLANDO, Fla. - A woman in her 30s was injured in a shooting in an Orlando neighborhood early Wednesday morning, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office.
At around 2:50 a.m., deputies responded to the 300 block of Pearlwood Street and found a woman who had been shot. She was transported to a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
No other details have been released at this time.
This is a developing story.
