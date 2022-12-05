Woman hit, killed while crossing road in Azalea Park, Orange County troopers say

article

A woman was hit and killed early Monday while trying to cross a road in Orange County, according to troopers.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the crash happened shortly after 6 a.m. at Goldenrod Road and Toledo Street. The 41-year-old driver of a green Ford Explorer was traveling northbound when his SUV reportedly struck the woman.

The 59-year-old Orlando woman was taken to Advent Hospital East where she was pronounced dead.

Authorities said the driver stayed on the scene following the crash and is cooperating with the investigation.