Woman escaped after driver allegedly kidnapped, beat her: Authorities

A woman told deputies a ride home from work turned violent.

She claims the driver allegedly refused to let her out of his car and beat her as she tried to escape, according to newly released court documents.

The backstory:

Investigators say the woman attempted to jump from the vehicle the first time it stopped, but the driver — identified as 56-year-old Miguel Cardona Jr. — allegedly struck her repeatedly and drove off.

When the car later stopped at an intersection along South Kirkman Road and International Drive, she managed to get out and run to safety, according to a report.

Cardona, reportedly a frequent customer at the bar where the woman works, admitted to agreeing to drive her home for $30 but denied the allegations, claiming she attacked him first.

The victim told deputies Cardona instead drove toward another bar, picked up beer and suggested they were heading to a hotel. A law enforcement officer noted she suffered a black eye and swelling in her temple.

Security experts say anyone in a similar situation should look for chances to escape and alert someone to their whereabouts.

What's next:

Cardona remains behind bars while the investigation continues.