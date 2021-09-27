Woman ejected from car, hit by another driver, Florida troopers say

article

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that a woman was killed in a crash after she was ejected from her car and hit by another drive.

They said that the incident happened on 192 in Osceola County.

The driver lost control and crashed, troopers said. The other driver was unable to avoid her.

