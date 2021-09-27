FHP: 1 dead after alleged street racing accident in Orange County

article

Authorities are looking for a vehicle that they said was in a deadly street racing accident over the weekend.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the incident happened at the intersection of East Colonial Drive and Avalon Park Boulevard. A Suzuki motorcycle was traveling east on Colonial in the left lane. Witnesses said that the motorcycle was racing a white BMW that was in the right lane.

A bicyclist was reportedly attempting to cross Colonial from north to south and struck the front of the motorcycle. Both the biker and the bicyclist were rushed to the hospital. The bicyclist, a 37-year-old woman from Christmas, was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

BREAKING NEWS ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 news app for breaking news as it happens and more

If you have any information on this crash, you are asked to call the Florida Highway Patrol at

Watch FOX 35 Orlando for the latest Central Florida news.