Woman drives through doors of Emergency Room at Florida Osceola Hospital

A woman was arrested after authorities said she drove an SUV through the doors of a Florida hospital.

Natalia Wiltshire, 31, had visited HCA Florida Osceola Hospital on Thursday evening and was cleared to leave, hospital officials said. That was right before she crashed through the doors of the emergency room, according to the Kissimmee Police Department. Those doors were boarded on Friday.

Wiltshire's emotional arrest was recorded on a deputy's body-worn camera.

"Wait. Wait, Wait!" she can be heard telling officers, "… my life is over. I'm going to prison."

According to the arrest report, Wiltshire had been discharged and had been trespassed from the hospital right before she drove through the sliding glass doors. She told police officers she just wanted her medicine. A security guard talked to the police during the arrest.

"I told her, 'You gotta get out of here. You’re being trespassed."

Wiltshire walked away after the crash and refused to comply with an officer, investigators said, so he had to use an "arm bar takedown" to bring her to the ground. The video shows her being taken back to the hospital. Police said no one was injured.

HCA Florida Osceola Hospital released a statement, which read, "We are very thankful that no one was injured, and we are grateful to our team for acting swiftly to protect patients and colleagues."

"It’s shocking!" said hospital visitor Itza Nadal. "Thank God that’s the best thing. No one was hurt. Just gotta be careful."

Natalia Wiltshire, 31, faces charges of obstructing an officer without violence, trespassing, and criminal mischief. [Kissimmee Police Department]

Wiltshire faces charges of obstructing an officer without violence, trespassing, and criminal mischief.

