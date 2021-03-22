Deputies: Woman dies after being found in car with possible gunshot wound

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found with a possible gunshot wound in a car and died.

They said that deputies responded to The Bentley at Maitland Apartment Complex just before 2 a.m. on Monday after receiving a general emergency call. When they arrived at the complex off Magnolia Homes Road, they found a woman in her 30s or 40s with a possible gunshot wound to her body.

She was taken to the hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

FOX 35 crews saw deputies looking at two wrecked vehicles at the scene. A dark-colored sedan had major front-end damage and a white vehicle had damage on its bumper.

"I hear some weird noise, and for me I'm thinking, 'okay this is probably a gunshot.' I heard two shots go off and then I look outside, and then I heard two more gunshots," a witness who lives in the area said. "Something must be going on, let me stay inside for safety purposes."

We are working to find out what led up to the possible shooting and if deputies are searching for suspects. They have deemed this a death investigation.

They also have part of the apartment complex blocked off while they investigate.

