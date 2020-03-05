Woman dies after jumping from Disney resort, deputies say

article

Orange County deputies say a woman died on Wednesday after she reportedly jumped from the Contemporary Resort on Disney property.

Deputies responded to the resort around 4:00 p.m.

They say a call came in about someone who may have jumped off the building. Deputies and the Reedy Creek Improvement District responded to the scene.

A female was reportedly found who was unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.