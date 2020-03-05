Deltona father arrested in beating death of 3-month-old infant in 2018

article

The father of an infant who was fatally injured in 2018 in Deltona has been arrested for the boy's death.

Emmanuelle Vazquez, 30, was indicted by a grand jury on Wednesday. He was arrested in Orlando by the United State Marshal's Fugitive Task Force and Orange County authorities shortly after.

Julius Vazquez, or J.J., was just a week shy of turning 3-months-old when deputies were called to a home on Grayton Street on Nov. 14, 2018.

Volusia County deputies said the boy wasn't breathing and CPR was performed.

"He was rushed to Halifax Hospital in Deltona, where medical personnel were able to gain a pulse. J.J. was then airlifted to Halifax Health Medical Center in Daytona Beach," the Sheriff's Office said. "Sadly, J.J. died the next day, Nov. 15."

An autopsy revealed that J.J. suffered severe internal injuries to his head and upper torso. His death was ruled a homicide by blunt force.

His father, Emmanuelle, reportedly denied knowing how J.J. got hurt but then admitted to dropping him on his head in the backyard, deputies said.

"However, a lengthy investigation into the case revealed evidence that J.J.’s injuries were caused by more than an accidental fall."

"The Sheriff’s Office detective on the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force who arrested Emmanuelle Vazquez was the same detective who gave CPR to J.J. in 2018."

Vazquez is being held without bond at the Orange County Jail.

