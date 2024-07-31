Woman dies after being hit by SUV at Deltona intersection, deputies say

Stream FOX 35:

A woman was killed as she was crossing the street in Deltona on Tuesday night, according to the Volusia Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened at around 9:30 p.m. at the intersection of Howland Boulevard and Lake Helen Osteen Road in Deltona.

The woman, whose identity has not yet been released, was trying to cross the street when she was hit by an SUV, deputies said. She was pronounced dead on the scene by Deltona Fire Rescue.

The sheriff's office said the driver "never saw" the woman trying to cross the intersection. The driver was cooperative with the investigation and showed no signs of impairment, officials added.

The Volusia Sheriff's Office Homicide Investigation Team has taken over the investigation. The SUV was towed for evidence.

No other details were released at this time.

This is a developing story.