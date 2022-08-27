Woman dead in suspicious incident in Ormond Beach, police say

A woman who reportedly was driving a vehicle seen with a bullet hole in it is dead, and the passenger of the vehicle was taken into custody Friday, according to police.

The Ormond Beach Police Department responded to the suspicious incident shortly before 10 a.m. after receiving a report about a vehicle with a bullet hole in it on West Granada Boulevard.

During their investigation, they were able to identify the possible suspect vehicle and alerted other law enforcement to be on the lookout for it.

At around 11:42 a.m., the vehicle was found and police conducted a traffic stop, but before an officer could speak with the people inside the vehicle, police said the vehicle drove off. The vehicle crashed a short time later in the parking lot of the KFC restaurant located on West Granada Boulevard, according to police.

Officers said the passenger then ran from the vehicle and tried to hide inside a nearby Dollar Tree store. Officers found him and took him into custody.

The driver was found unresponsive. The Ormond Beach Fire Rescue responded and pronounced the woman dead at approximately 12:30 pm.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Corporal Jeremy Smith at Jeremy.smith@ormondbeach.org.