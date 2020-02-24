Woman dead after being struck by train in Cocoa, police say
article
COCOA, Fla. - A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Cocoa, police said.
The Cocoa Police Department said that they responded to a fatal accident involving a train that struck a pedestrian on Monday morning.
They said that the incident was reported at 9:35 a.m. on the tracks about 150 yards south of the Dixon Boulevard crossing.
MORE NEWS: Apopka home believed to be a total loss after fire, rescue officials say
The victim was said to be a 32-year-old female.
Their investigation is ongoing.
Tune in to FOX 35 News at 5 and 6 p.m. for the latest developments on the crash and more.
Advertisement
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.