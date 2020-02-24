Woman dead after being struck by train in Cocoa, police say

article

A woman is dead after being struck by a train in Cocoa, police said.

The Cocoa Police Department said that they responded to a fatal accident involving a train that struck a pedestrian on Monday morning.

They said that the incident was reported at 9:35 a.m. on the tracks about 150 yards south of the Dixon Boulevard crossing.

The victim was said to be a 32-year-old female.

Their investigation is ongoing.

