Woman arrested after punching Florida deputy in the face at bowling alley, deputies say

A woman was arrested after she allegedly punched a Flagler County deputy in the face outside a bowling alley on Sunday.

The Flagler Sheriff's Office said the deputy was working a special detail at Palm Coast Lanes when he noticed an altercation outside the business. When he tried to intervene, a woman, later identified as Elisa Armstrong, struck him, authorities said.

The deputy placed Armstrong on the ground, handcuffed her, and then took her to his patrol car, where she began to pull and push away from the vehicle, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

She was taken to jail on charges of battery on a law enforcement officer, resisting without violence, and disorderly intoxication.