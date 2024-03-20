Walt Disney World tourist arrested after snatching Mickey Mouse ears from woman's head, deputies say

A Walt Disney World tourist found himself behind bars after he allegedly snatched Mickey Mouse ears off a random woman's head because he thought they belonged to his daughter.

Mark Robinson, who was 54 at the time of his arrest, was charged with robbery by sudden snatching after the incident that unfolded at Magic Kingdom Park on Dec. 14, 2023, according to an arrest affidavit from the Orange County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy responded to the theme park at around 7:30 p.m. where he spoke with the woman involved in the incident. She said she was getting off a ride with her child and husband when she heard Robinson, of Romeoville, Illinois, yelling from behind her, the affidavit said. The woman didn't respond since she didn't realize Robinson was trying to get her attention.

That's when Robinson "forcefully" snatched the Mickey Mouse ears off her head, claiming that they belong to his daughter, according to the affidavit. The woman said the ears were hers and she bought it a few years ago.

The woman's husband then pushed Robinson away from his wife, the affidavit continued. The woman sought help from Disney Security, who kept the situation under control until law enforcement arrived.

Robinson spoke with the deputy and said earlier that day, his daughter asked to go back to Buzz Lightyear's Space Ranger Spin because she thought she left her Mickey Mouse ears there. They didn't find the ears.

Later on, Robinson noticed a woman wearing the same style ears that his daughter had lost and that's when he grabbed it off her head and asked why she was wearing his daughter's hat, the affidavit said.

Robinson was detained and transported to Orange County's Booking and Release Center.