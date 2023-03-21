Woman, 93, killed after transport shuttle struck by car whose driver ran through stop sign: FHP

A 93-year-old woman was killed in a crash in DeLand on Tuesday.

The crash occurred around 6:20 p.m. near the intersection of S. Adelle Ave. and W. Beresford Rd. Troopers with the Florida Highway Patrol said a vehicle ran a stop sign and hit the transport van in which the woman was a passenger. The van veered off the road and struck a power pole. T

Two others were injured, according to the FHP including a 29-year-old woman from DeLand who was transported to AdventHealth DeLand with minor injuries, and a 38-year-old man from DeLand who was transported to Halifax Hospital with serious injuries.

FHP is still investigating the crash.



