'It's a really jerky ride': Witnesses describe what happened when child fell from Orlando Fun Spot coaster

Recently released body cam shows witnesses explaining to deputies what happened when a child fell from a Fun Spot rollercoaster in Orlando.

On August 3, firefighters found the 6-year-old boy underneath the tracks of the Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster and said he suffered traumatic injuries

"He [worker] double-checked, but the seats – he's tiny [the child], and the seats can only go - there's still a little gap if you're skinny and he's a tiny boy," one of the witnesses told deputies.

The ride was also described as being a really jerky ride that spins.

Park staff told deputies that two attendants were working the ride when the accident happened.

An incident report obtained by FOX 35 from the Osceola County Sheriff's Office states that depending on where the child fell, he may have fallen either 30 feet or 15.

The 911 calls from the incident were also released as callers reported the boy's injuries over the phone, attempting to help before paramedics arrived.

Fun Spot said the ride had been inspected and there weren’t any issues. In a statement, the park said, "Our thoughts and prayers are with the child and their family, and we pray for a speedy recovery."

The child is back at home in Louisiana recovering.

The Galaxy Spin Roller Coaster remains closed while the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services investigates what caused the accident.