Witness fires shots after man stabs another during argument in Orange County: deputies

An argument led to a violent stabbing and shooting In Orange County Thursday night, according to deputies.

It happened around 7 p.m. on Brook Hollow Drive. Two men were arguing when one stabbed the other, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said.

As the stabbing suspect fled the area, deputies said a witness fired multiple shots at the suspect.

The stabbing suspect got away in a vehicle. It's unclear if the suspect was struck by gunfire.

The stabbing victim was rushed to a local hospital in stable condition.

No other details were immediately released.