Witness describes moments Florida teen fatally stabbed at sleepover: 'He had a mission'

A witness recounts the moments before a Sumter County teen was stabbed and killed during a sleepover.

Just after 10 p.m. Saturday, a 16-year-old suspect was banging on the door of a Wildwood home. The teen victim, Connor Gill, went to unlock it before being stabbed, deputies said.

Michael Carr, a family friend who lives in the home, was there at the time of the attack.

"When he came up, he was kicking the beating on the door. Connor unlocked the door," explained Carr. "He immediately swung at Connor."

"He had a mission. That's all I can say. He had a mission in his eyes. It was cold. It wasn’t normal for a 16-year-old kid. He didn't look right," he continued.

According to law enforcement, Gill knew the other teen suspect. Deputies say the suspect had two weapons on him and stabbed Gill and an adult. Carr confirms the other victim is Gill’s father.

"He stabbed Jeff under his arm and the artery. Then he turned around walked out the door and said ‘Everyone beware’," he said.

Deputies say Connor died later Saturday night, while his dad is recovering in the hospital.

"The whole family is in shambles right now," he said. "He was cool. He was kind of your typical 15-year-old. I mean, he liked to have good times and have fun, and he was fun to be around, and he liked video games. He had goals."

During the investigation, deputies learned the teen suspect had fled from the scene on foot. Deputies later found him and took him into custody.

When interviewed by deputies, the teen suspect said he ordered the weapons last Thursday, and they arrived on Saturday. He then told deputies he walked six miles to the Wildwood home to stab the victims, deputies said.

The teen suspect is facing charges of first-degree premeditated murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon without intent to kill, and armed burglary.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter County Sheriff's Office at 352-793-2621.