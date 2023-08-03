Winter Springs man arrested for leaving 3 dogs to starve after moving: Police

article

A Winter Springs man is facing multiple animal cruelty charges after he abandoned three dogs in his previous home, police said.

On June 29, police were called to 848 Benchwood Ct to help animal services remove dogs from the home, an arrest report shows. Officers said they smelled decomposition after walking up to the garage door of the home.

Upon entering the home, officers said they heard dogs barking and saw piles of dog feces all over the floors in every single room along with dried urine. Officers also said they became covered in fleas as they walked around the home — one suffering from multiple flea bites.

Officers said they saw two living dogs and one deceased dog in a room.

An autopsy of the deceased dog showed a chocolate wrapper, ketchup, mayonnaise, and cigarette butts inside the stomach of the dog.

They located a former resident of the home, Qauid Carpenter, at another address who told officers he called animal control and left them a message to pick the dogs up.

When questioned a second time about calling animal control, Carpenter recanted his original statement and said he didn't call animal control about the dogs.

Carpenter was arrested on three counts of animal abandonment, animal torture, keeping animals in an enclosure with without exercise or air, and confining animals without sufficient food and water.