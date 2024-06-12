Winter Springs man allegedly tries to run over Walgreens manager after harassing cashier: 'I have a problem'

article

A Winter Springs man has found himself behind bars after he allegedly tried to run over a Walgreens manager after harassing a younger female cashier, according to police.

Juan Matos, 31, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after the incident that unfolded at the Walgreens at 401 W SR-434 in Winter Springs on Sunday, according to an arrest affidavit from the Winter Springs Police Department.

On Sunday, police arrived at the store after someone called to report a man tried to run someone over with his car. Officers met with a juvenile female cashier, her father and the store's manager who explained what allegedly happened.

A man, later identified as Matos, walked into the Walgreens and "created a disturbance," the affidavit said. He allegedly threatened the cashier and made "sexual advances" toward her. Matos is also accused of asking the cashier if "she wished to ‘lay with him.’"

That's when she called her father, who arrived at the store a short time later. At this time, the cashier was told to go into the back office for her safety. The girl's father and store manager then asked Matos to leave the store, and followed him to the parking lot to make sure he did, according to the arrest affidavit.

Matos got in his car and "reversed rapidly" before turning toward the girl's father and store manager, the affidavit added. That's when Matos allegedly tried to run them over with his car. Police reviewed surveillance footage which corroborated their statements.

They were able to jump to the side to avoid being hit by Matos' car, the affidavit said.

Officers eventually caught up with Matos, who they recognized from previous incidents, at his house in Winter Springs.

"I have a problem," Matos said as he got out of his car, the affidavit said.

The officer asked Matos to put his hands behind his back.

"Okay, you stupid f***," Matos replied, according to the affidavit.

Matos was taken into custody.

In a post-Miranda interview with police, Matos said he was "upset" because the "crazy lady" at Walgreens was "accusing him of saying things that he didn't say and asked him to leave," the affidavit said.

"When (the girl's father) followed him out of the store, Matos advised that he threatened to ‘beat the s*** out of' (him). Matos stated that (the girl's father) hit his car," the affidavit said. "I asked him to clarify if (the girl's father) hit his car or if Matos tried to his (him) with the car, at which point Matos stated, ‘I was trying to hit him with the car.’"

Matos was transported to the John E. Polk Correctional Facility, where he remains held without bond due to the fact that he is on probation for possession of cocaine in Seminole County, the affidavit said.