Winter Park Volleyball Club’s 11 Armor Black team racks up series of wins

This Season Winter Park Volleyball Club’s 11 Armor Black team has been racking up lots of wins.



The team, which is made up of 11 and 10-year-old girls, is currently on a 28-game win streak.

They’ve also won three national qualifier tournaments and have no plans on slowing down.

"They have swag. After they won that first tournament, they realized that what myself, Coach Dave and Coach Amber have been preaching to them. If they just, discipline, discipline," Coach Aaron Phillips said.

WPVC is a travel volleyball club, meaning they compete against some of the top talent in their age group from around the country.

They’ve quickly built a reputation, and lots of teams are gunning for them.

"They’re going to have a bulls eye on us. We are fully aware of that. But our girls understand our strength, and they have one goal in mind now. That goal is to bring this baby home," Phillips said.

These girls are small, but mighty behind the weaving line, which their coach says is their greatest strength.

The girls are leaning on each other as they aim to stay on top.

"We just listen to each other. So when we need help, we always say ‘hey you’re good, just shake it off’" Ramsay McAuliffe said.



Continuing this win streak is no easy task, but these girls are up for the challenge.



