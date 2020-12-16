Winter Park Village slated for major redevelopment

Real estate experts say their developers have a multimillion-dollar plan to redevelop the Winter Park Village shopping complex.

Franklin Street's Terrence Hart represents The Bar Method, a dance studio that is a tenant at the complex.

“We're trying to renew one of the tenants there,” Hart said, “it's pretty significant, overall.”

While there was no exact timeline yet for the redevelopment, Hart said the multi-million dollar plan should give the shopping center a significant upgrade.

“They needed to breathe life back into it to bring it back to what it was. If you go back ten years ago it was probably one of the most premier Winter Park retail locations.”

The complex already has restaurants, a movie theater, and more. Karen Moreno owns The Bar Method. She said the renovations should bring more life back to the shopping center, especially post-pandemic.

“They are going to be doing a facelift Winter Park Village, which I have been a tenant here since 2011. I think it's great timing.”

Overall, brick-and-mortar retailers are struggling to find their way in an online world. Orlando's Fashion Square mall has its own plans for a multimillion-dollar redevelopment to make it more open and current. Hart said that was what today's consumers would be looking for.

“This design is as accurate as it was 20 years ago,” Hart said, “as far as getting people out and about and supporting the retailers in the center.”