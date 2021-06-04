Winter Park to hold annual 4th of July celebration on July 5th

article

The City of Winter Park has announced that the City's 26th annual 4th of July Celebration will be held on Monday, July 5, from 9 a.m. to noon, in Central Park.

The event has been modified to allow for safe social distancing; although no longer mandated by the state. The event is free and open to the public.



The festivities begin at the main stage with opening remarks from Mayor Phil Anderson and the "Oath of Allegiance" naturalization ceremony for citizenship applicants. The event continues with live patriotic music performed by Dr. John Sinclair and the Bach Festival Choir and Brass Ensemble, music from County/Rock/Americana artist Sean Holcomb, and a special performance by Orange County Public School's Top Talent finalist Elvis Avetis.

The event will also feature the Citizens of Yesteryear and include a Kids Zone in Central Park West Meadow with carnival midway games, crafts, and more hosted by the Parks & Recreation Family Fun Program! The Electric Utility Department will sponsor FREE individual American mini pies, cold watermelon and water (while supplies last).



In conjunction with city festivities, The Charles Hosmer Morse Museum of American Art will celebrate 26 years on Park Avenue with its Independence Day Open House. The museum, which is home to the world’s most comprehensive collection of work by American artist Louis Comfort Tiffany, will provide FREE admission to its galleries from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (subject to capacity limits).

Also, in downtown Winter Park, the Winter Park History Museum, located at 200 W. New England Ave. (north end of the Farmers’ Market building), will be open with FREE admission from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

