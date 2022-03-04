Winter Park to dedicate 40-foot majestic Live Oak trees at new city park

article

Winter Park Mayor Phil Anderson, city commissioners, and other city officials will gather Friday, March 11, at 9 a.m., to dedicate seven majestic Live Oak trees at the site of a planned park located on the former Progress Point property.

This is located near the intersection of Denning Drive and Minnesota and Orange avenues.

"These majestic trees will be here for centuries, and we are humbled to make such a lasting impact to our city’s tree canopy for generations to come," said Mayor Anderson.

Progress Point Park, Winter Park.

The trees, transported from Leesburg, Florida, are approximately 20 years old. Each measures 15 to 19 inches in diameter and weighs 20 to 30 thousand pounds. Support straps, holding the trees secure after their planting, will remain in place for at least one year.

Conceptual renderings of the park include a pergola and seating wall along the Orange Avenue border with a shade trellis as well as a bus stop trellis canopy. For more information, go to cityofwinterpark.org/progress-point .

The dedication ceremony will take place at the southwest end of the construction site which can be accessed from Denning Drive and Palmetto Avenue.

