Winter Park shooting: Suspects shot at construction workers over confrontation about stolen tools, police say

The Brief 2 men face charges of attempted murder, burglary, and robbery after a double shooting at a home construction site in Winter Park. Police said workers at the home confronted the two masked men over missing tools and equipment. When the men got in a car to leave, they began shooting, according to the arrest affidavit. The suspects were found in Lake Mary after they crashed their vehicle in a shopping center. Police said the two workers who were shot were alert and in stable condition. Both remained at the hospital.



The Winter Park Police Department identified two men accused of taking tools from a home construction site in Winter Park, shooting two workers who confronted them about it, and then leading authorities on a brief pursuit that ended in Lake Mary.

Frederick Leonzo Callaway and James Robinson were both arrested and booked into jail on several charges, including attempted felony murder, armed burglary, armed robbery, and aggravated fleeing or attempting to elude law enforcement.

Police identified Robinson as the driver, and Callaway as the passenger.

The suspects were identified as Frederick Leonzo Callaway and James Robinson. Courtesy: Seminole County Jail

The backstory:

The shooting was reported on Tuesday, March 24 around 3:50 p.m. at a home near Overlook Road and Sylvan Boulevard. Police found two men who had been shot and taken to the hospital.

On Wednesday, police said both men were alert and in stable condition at the hospital.

FOX 35 talked with Javier, the owner of Rigal Windows Installation Inc., on Tuesday afternoon, who confirmed that both of his employees were the ones shot. He said they were installing windows at the construction site.

Affidavit: Masked men walked into home and removed storage bin with tools and items

According to the arrest affidavit, surveillance video showed two masked men drive onto the construction site and walk into the home, which was actively being worked on. The men took a storage box with miscellaneous construction tools and items and walked back to the video.

The report did not describe the tools that were taken.

One of the workers alerted the others as soon as he saw the masked men show up, the report said. As the suspects were walking back to the vehicle, they were confronted by the workers, who began to take photos of the suspect vehicle.

Authorities said the men put the vehicle in reserve and began shooting at the workers, hitting two of them.

What we know about the pursuit and crash

Police said the vehicle was described as a green sedan. It was located in the area of West Fairbanks and Capen Avenue. Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the driver drove off.

That pursuit ended in Lake Mary after the vehicle crashed into another vehicle. The suspects were then arrested, the report said.