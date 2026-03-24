2 shot in Winter Park Police, 2 suspects arrested after chase ends in Lake Mary, police say
WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two suspects allegedly linked to a double shooting in Winter Park have been arrested after an apparent pursuit in Lake Mary, police said.
Here's what we know about the shooting
Police said the shooting was reported around 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday near Overlook Road and Sylvan Boulevard. Two people were taken to the hospital. The extent of their injuries was not immediately known.
Owner: 2 window installers shot while on the job
Javier, the owner of Rigal Windows Installation Inc. confirmed to FOX 35 News that two of his employees were hurt in the shooting in Winter Park. He said he was on the way to the hospital to check on them.
Police chase on March 24, 2026.
Police: Suspects arrested after chase ends in Lake Mary
A spokesperson for Winter Park Police Department said a suspect vehicle was found at a shopping complex in Lake Mary. Two people have been detained.
FOX 35 cameras captured several officers and detectives surrounding what appears to be a gold-colored vehicle in the shopping complex.
This is a breaking news situation. Stay with FOX 35 News for updates.
The Source: Information in this story was gathered by FOX 35 reporting.