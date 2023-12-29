Winter Park police searching for man accused of robbing TD Bank

Watch FOX 35 News Live

The Winter Park Police Department is searching for a man who allegedly robbed a TD Bank on Friday.

The incident happened around 1:45 p.m. at the TD Bank at 810 N. Orlando Avenue.

The man reportedly handed a note to a teller demanding money. He stole an "undisclosed amount of cash" before leaving the bank.

The suspect is described as a heavyset Black male wearing a tan and red baseball cap, tan and gray sweatshirt, and blue jeans. He was also wearing a surgical mask.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 800-423-TIPS.