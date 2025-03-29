Police host fundraiser for 9-year-old Florida boy burned in campfire accident

The Brief As part of the City of Fruitland Park's annual fundraiser, the Fruitland Park Police Department is helping to raise money for 9-year-old Kaleb Newman. Kaleb has been left with burns covering almost half of his body after a tragic campfire accident in January. With no insurance, Kaleb's family are continuing to combat the costs of treatment for the young boy.



The Fruitland Park Police Department hosted a fundraiser on Saturday for a 9-year-old Florida boy who was burned in a campfire accident, with the damage covering more than 40% of his body.

The event was to raise money for Kaleb Newman and his family as they continue to combat the costs of treatment for the young boy.

Police raise money for young boy

Local perspective:

The City of Fruitland Park in Lake County hosted its annual fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 29, at the city's community center.

The family-friendly event was packed with excitement, including a BBQ cook-off, parade, vendor booths, food trucks, bounce houses and games.

This year, the city's police department splashed into a dunk tank to help earn money to benefit Kaleb and his family.

When he grows up, Kaleb said he wants to be a police officer. Officer Gina Poesie said the fundraiser was the least the department could do to help.

"Anything we get will be great, and greatly appreciated," she said.

(Credit: Family of Kaleb Newman)

With no insurance, Kaleb's family is paying out-of-pocket for his treatment. They said they appreciated the community's support.

Quincy Newman, Kaleb's father, said nothing could have prepared them for the costs associated with Kaleb's treatment and recovery after the accident.

"Indescribable how much medical debt and outside finances that's required because of the situation," he said.

What you can do:

Kaleb's family said they are still accepting donations through a GoFundMe.

Those who wish to make a donation can click here.

Campfire accident leaves boy with burns covering 40% of his body

The backstory:

The campfire accident happened on Jan. 30 at Kaleb's home in Fruitland Park.

Kaleb had been roasting marshmallows with his siblings earlier in the evening, and later, he apparently tried to restart the fire on his own. A melted bottle of rubbing alcohol was found near the scene.

Kaleb’s grandfather, J.R. Henderson, was nearby when the accident happened.

"Apparently, there was a bottle of rubbing alcohol next to the campfire," Henderson said. "We're assuming it melted, leaked into the fire and exploded on him."

Henderson said he heard Kaleb’s cries for help.

"Heard him screaming; went running," he said. "By that time, he was already in the house. His mother already had him covered; trying to put the flames out."

His mother immediately took action, rolling him on the ground to extinguish the fire.

FOX 35 spoke exclusively with Kaleb and his mother, Fulvia Modenesi Newman, from their hospital room after the accident happened.

"His left side is all burned up; his neck too … then all the way down his body," Newman said.

Doctors are continuing to treat Kaleb at Shands Hospital in Gainsville.

What we don't know:

The exact circumstances of the fire remain unclear.

Kaleb’s mother said she doesn’t know precisely what led to her son being engulfed in flames, aside from the presence of the melted alcohol bottle.

Additionally, doctors have not determined how long Kaleb will need to remain hospitalized or whether he will fully regain feeling in his burned extremities.

