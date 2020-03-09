Winter Park city commissioners approve Orange Avenue Overlay District

Winter Park city commissioners passed a final vote of 3 to 2 allowing the Orange Avenue Overlay District. The overlay will bring changes to N. Orange Avenue, between the areas of S. Orlando Avenue (U.S. 17/92) and W. Fairbanks Avenue.

The 95-acre Overlay District is essentially a permitting tool that will set a new land development code regulations for that part of Winter Park. The first vote was January 16. In that meeting, public commentary and a total of 42 amendments led to the meeting ending around 2 a.m. A hearing resumed on the following Thursday for even more public comment.

The next step was for plans to go to the state to be reviewed and approved. After that, the plan came back to Winter Park city commissioners for final approval on Monday night, when it passed.

The next steps will be to expand traffic intersections in that area, a potential hotel and potentially almost 400 apartment units.



