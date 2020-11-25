Winter Park Christmas parade requiring reservations

article

Reservations are required to attend Winter Park’s Christmas parade this year and reservations are already sold out.

The 68th Annual Winter Park Ye Olde Hometown Christmas Parade will be held on Dec. 5.

This year, the parade is requiring reservations to make sure crowds do not form to watch the parade.

Families we spoke to in winter park say they don’t mind missing the parade this year.

“I think we will sit the parade out this year and do something at home as a family,” Cherie Bergman of Winter Park said.

If you didn’t get a reservation for the parade, don’t worry.

It will be live-streamed on the Winter Park Chamber of Commerce’s Facebook page so you can enjoy it from home.